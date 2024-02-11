Edelgeriyev Pledges to Share Afghanistan’s Progress with Russian President

KABUL (BNA): Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the special envoy and advisor to the Russian President for climate issues, has committed to sharing an accurate account of recent advancements in Afghanistan with the Russian President.

This commitment was made during his meeting with Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Edelgeriyev discussed bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and collaboration on climate change, and ways to enhance diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia during his visit.

Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called for the expansion of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Russia, expressing optimism that significant progress in various sectors will be achieved through the enhancement of ties between the two countries.

Despite Afghanistan’s minimal role in greenhouse gas emissions, Muttaqi acknowledged the country’s vulnerability to the negative impacts of climate change.

He has requested Russia to provide training to Afghan environmental and forestry officials and continues to advocate for Russia’s support for the Afghan delegation’s participation in international meetings on environmental conservation.

Edelgeriyev emphasized the importance of Afghan representatives’ participation in international conferences on climate change.

He mentioned Russia’s support for Afghanistan’s delegation in the upcoming “COP 29” meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, and highlighted the need for the bilateral trade commission between Afghanistan and Russia to commence its work.

Meanwhile, a conference on climate change, initiated by Nangarhar University in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, was held in Jalalabad.

The conference involved members of the Islamic Emirate’s cabinet and academics from domestic and foreign organizations.

Bakhtar