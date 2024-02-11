PoliticsNewsEconomicTop

Afghan and Russian Authorities Discuss Cooperation in Transit and Trade

2024-02-11Last Updated: 2024-02-11
KABUL (BNA): Nooruddin Azizi, the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, held a meeting with Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, to discuss cooperation in transit and trade between Afghanistan and Russia.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Azizi and Edelgeriyev, who was in Afghanistan to participate in a climate change conference, discussed a range of topics.

These included bilateral trade, transit routes between the two countries, preferential tariffs, Islamic banking, the resumption of the Joint Economic Commission, Russian investment in Afghanistan, and the facilitation of issuing trade visas.

They also discussed the establishment of a permanent Afghanistan trade center in Moscow and Afghanistan’s participation in the fifteenth International Economic Forum of Russia and the Islamic world.

