Nangarhar University Hosts International Conference on Climate Change

KABUL (BNA): Nangarhar University, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, launched the International Conference on Climate Change in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province.

The conference was graced by the presence of Mullah Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, the head of the Office of Administrative Affairs, Acting Ministers of Higher Education, Agriculture, Livestock, Urban Development, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Economy, and the State Minister for Disaster Management, among other government officials.

The conference, which also saw participation from both domestic and foreign researchers and professors, is aimed at discussing and analyzing research papers on the impact of climate change in Afghanistan.

Bakhtar