PoliticsNewsSocialTop

Nangarhar University Hosts International Conference on Climate Change

2024-02-10Last Updated: 2024-02-10
93 Less than a minute

KABUL (BNA): Nangarhar University, in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, launched the International Conference on Climate Change in Jalalabad city, the capital of Nangarhar province.

The conference was graced by the presence of Mullah Abdul Kabir, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, the head of the Office of Administrative Affairs, Acting Ministers of Higher Education, Agriculture, Livestock, Urban Development, Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Economy, and the State Minister for Disaster Management, among other government officials.

The conference, which also saw participation from both domestic and foreign researchers and professors, is aimed at discussing and analyzing research papers on the impact of climate change in Afghanistan.

Bakhtar

Tags
2024-02-10Last Updated: 2024-02-10
93 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Job Opportunities for Returnees During Torkham Town Visit

2024-02-13

Ministry of Industry and Commerce Partners with Two Foreign Organizations to Empower Families

2024-02-13

ARCS Facilitates Treatment for 16 Children with Heart Defects in Kabul Hospitals

2024-02-13

Shia Scholars and Elders Discuss Development Projects with Deputy PM

2024-02-12
Back to top button