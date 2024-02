KABUL (BNA): The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has handed over the keys to 100 houses to families affected by earthquake in Khost province.

As per a statement from the ARCS’ Office, Mawlavi Matiullah Khalis, the President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, personally distributed the houses to the affected families in the Spera district of the province.

Bakhtar